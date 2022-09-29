Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 10,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 138,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Moxian (BVI) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moxian (BVI)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones.

