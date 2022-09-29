MP3 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96,836.00 (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. MP3 has a total market capitalization of $96,836.00 and $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MP3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MP3 has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MP3 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MP3

MP3 was first traded on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MP3 is mp3finance.com.

Buying and Selling MP3

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MP3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MP3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MP3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MP3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.