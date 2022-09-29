Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 88,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

