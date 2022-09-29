MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,945,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSA traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.52. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,687. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

