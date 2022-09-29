MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.59

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 141817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

MTN Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

