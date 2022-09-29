MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.35

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.35 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 51152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.19.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

