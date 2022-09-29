Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Ignacio Novoa Purchases 30,000 Shares

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.
- On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa purchased 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.
- On Tuesday, July 26th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 11,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00.
- On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa purchased 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 7.1 %
Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 71,271,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,005,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.56.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
