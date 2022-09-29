Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Ignacio Novoa Purchases 30,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Rating) Director Ignacio Novoa acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ignacio Novoa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 26th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 2,500 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $1,675.00.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Ignacio Novoa acquired 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ignacio Novoa purchased 10,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $9,200.00.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $4,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 26th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 11,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $10,010.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Ignacio Novoa purchased 5,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $5,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 19th, Ignacio Novoa purchased 40,000 shares of Mullen Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 7.1 %

Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 71,271,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,005,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.