N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 5.3%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 379,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 751,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.41. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 11.01.

About N4 Pharma



N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

