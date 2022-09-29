Nadler Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL remained flat at $15.92 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 171,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.