Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $250,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 4.9 %

WBA stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 432,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

