Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 163,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,925. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

