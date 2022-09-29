Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,145 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. 61,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,194. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

