Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Porch Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Insider Activity

Porch Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at $174,779.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.44 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Porch Group

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.