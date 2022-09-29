National Bank Financial Weighs in on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. Raymond James cut shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97. The stock has a market cap of C$380.88 million and a P/E ratio of 29.20.

In related news, Director Mary Garden purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$47,663.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,264. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,054 shares of company stock worth $86,044.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Recommended Stories

