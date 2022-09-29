National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of National Bank worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Bank by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of National Bank to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

NBHC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 11,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

