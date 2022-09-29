National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $167.66

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.66, but opened at $176.93. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $175.80, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. The firm has a market cap of $641.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
