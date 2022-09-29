Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.34 on Monday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.