Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
NYSE NTZ opened at $6.34 on Monday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.77.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
