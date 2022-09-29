NatWest Group plc Acquires 1,756 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $98.11. 58,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.57 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.