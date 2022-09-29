NatWest Group plc Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

