NatWest Group plc Has $4.50 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NatWest Group plc raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.6% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.60. 16,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,800. The stock has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

