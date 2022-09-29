NatWest Group plc Purchases 3,429 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 3.1% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

ATVI stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 58,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,150,939. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

