NatWest Group plc Sells 1,024 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NatWest Group plc decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 488,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,455,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.22. The stock had a trading volume of 131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

