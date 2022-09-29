nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

nCino stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. nCino has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.78.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,758.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $127,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,112.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in nCino by 187.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after acquiring an additional 271,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in nCino by 62.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

