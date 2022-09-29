nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.50 million-$403.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.49 million. nCino also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.03–$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.11.

nCino Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.78. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

Insider Transactions at nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,391. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 414.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in nCino by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

