Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) COO Douglas Edward Jones Purchases 7,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,651.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Neogen Stock Performance
Shares of NEOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 5,661,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,752. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
