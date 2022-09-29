Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) COO Douglas Edward Jones Purchases 7,000 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,651.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 5,661,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,752. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,768.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

