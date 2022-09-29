Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Neste Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Neste Oyj

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTOIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

