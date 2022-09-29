NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %
NTWK stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.