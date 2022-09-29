NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.34

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTST. Raymond James began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $869.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

