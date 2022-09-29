Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,921 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

