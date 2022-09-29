Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 719.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 251.7% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $8,784,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,360. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

