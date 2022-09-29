Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

