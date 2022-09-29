Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.
Insider Activity at 3M
3M Price Performance
Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $111.42 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.