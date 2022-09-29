Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 405,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

