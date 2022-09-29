New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,800 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 403.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.33. 15,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,880. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.