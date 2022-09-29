New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.6% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $150.45. 11,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,840. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

