New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.66. 19,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

