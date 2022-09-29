New England Research & Management Inc. Has $471,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 806,380 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 130,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049,989. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

