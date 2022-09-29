New England Research & Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 3.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.8 %

CHD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

