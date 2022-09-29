New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $87.84. 3,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,037. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

