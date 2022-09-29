New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 11,150 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,526. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

