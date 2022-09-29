New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.46. 2,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $334.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.45.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

