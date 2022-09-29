New England Research & Management Inc. Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 645.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %

STLD stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 13,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.