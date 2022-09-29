New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 11.4% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in General Mills by 10.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.87. 55,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.