New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.24. The stock had a trading volume of 39,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

