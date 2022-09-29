Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Newcore Gold has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses.

