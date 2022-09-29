Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.52 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

