News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.88

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 77385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.29.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of News

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 170,975 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of News by 17,205.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.