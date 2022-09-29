NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 538,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NexImmune from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ NEXI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,165. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NexImmune by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

