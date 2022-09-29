NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading 11.8% Higher

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 171,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 173,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

NexOptic Technology Stock Up 17.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$14.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

