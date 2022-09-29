Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXFNF opened at $15.80 on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Next Fifteen Communications Group (NXFNF)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.